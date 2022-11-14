Profound impacts for the world's two largest economies may come out of a meeting on Monday in Bali, Indonesia, where President Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping ahead of the G20 summit. While the White House has expressed it is "looking for competition, not conflict," tensions have been running high between the two countries. The U.S. recently approved curbs on chip exports to China - bringing up trade war flashbacks - while the status of Taiwan has been particularly tense subject since an August visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Russia's war in Ukraine.

Quote: "I know I'm coming in stronger, but I don't need that. I've spent more time with him than any other world leader," Biden told reporters before the meeting. "I know him well and he knows me. We have very little misunderstanding. We've just got to figure out where the red lines are and what are the most important things to each of us going into the next two years."

The U.S. has sought to portray its new export restrictions on advanced semiconductors as a national security issue - not as an effort to sideline the Chinese economy - but it may be hard to convince Beijing on the matter. Goldman Sachs forecasts that the ban will shave a quarter of a percentage point off China's economic growth in 2023 at a time when it's already dealing with fallout from Xi's zero-COVID policy. The U.S. is also debating whether to roll back some Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods, though a final decision still isn't expected to reached this year.

Go deeper: The meeting will come as both sides have bolstered their political support. Biden has scored a Democratic majority in the Senate following last week's midterm elections, while Xi came out of the CCP's recent National Party Congress with more power than any Chinese leader in a generation.

