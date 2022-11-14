Washington Federal to acquire Luther Burbank for ~$654M in all-stock deal
Nov. 14, 2022 4:51 AM ETWashington Federal, Inc. (WAFD), LBCBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) to acquire Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings, in an all-stock transaction valued at ~$654M.
- The move to expand Washington Federal’s franchise into California.
- Per the terms, Luther Burbank shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.3353 shares of Washington Federal common stock for each share of Luther Burbank common stock they own.
- The deal is anticipated to close as early as the second calendar quarter of 2023.
- Pursuant to the deal, the combined institution will have ~$29B in total assets, $23B in total loans and $22B in total deposits with over 210 locations operated through its community bank subsidiary and ~ 2,400 full time employees.
