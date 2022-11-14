Powerbridge Technologies takes 19% stake in DTI Group
Nov. 14, 2022 5:09 AM ETPowerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares rose 3% Monday morning after the technology solutions firm acquired 19% stake in DTI Group.
- Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- DTI is a technology company specializing in international trade digitalization and platforms. It serves as a platform developer and service provider for UN's Digital Trading Infrastructure & Online Dispute Resolution project that aims to enhance digital trade connectivity and operations among online cross-border trade platforms and offline trade hubs.
- With the strategic acquisition, Powerbridge (PBTS) and DTI will be working closely together to implement the project.
Comments