Powerbridge Technologies takes 19% stake in DTI Group

Nov. 14, 2022 5:09 AM ETPowerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares rose 3% Monday morning after the technology solutions firm acquired 19% stake in DTI Group.
  • Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • DTI is a technology company specializing in international trade digitalization and platforms. It serves as a platform developer and service provider for UN's Digital Trading Infrastructure & Online Dispute Resolution project that aims to enhance digital trade connectivity and operations among online cross-border trade platforms and offline trade hubs.
  • With the strategic acquisition, Powerbridge (PBTS) and DTI will be working closely together to implement the project.

