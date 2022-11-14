Jabil opens design center in Wroclaw, Poland
Nov. 14, 2022 5:27 AM ETJabil Inc. (JBL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Manufacturing solutions provider Jabil (NYSE:JBL) has opened a design center in Wroclaw, Poland.
- The 10,000 sq ft center will develop leading edge technologies for multiple industries including the automotive and healthcare sectors, extending Jabil's (JBL) design capabilities in concept feasibility, development engineering, industrialization, material technology and advanced manufacturing technology.
- Along with the center, the company will also co-locate its European Human Resources Employee Services team in Wroclaw. The team will support 21 of Jabil's (JBL) sites across Europe with HR tasks, working across ten European countries and eight languages.
