Rockwell Medical GAAP EPS of -$0.40 beats by $0.08, revenue of $18.69M misses by $0.68M
Nov. 14, 2022 6:02 AM ETRockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Rockwell Medical press release (NASDAQ:RMTI): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.40 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $18.69M (+16.8% Y/Y) misses by $0.68M.
- “In light of a very challenging macroeconomic environment, we are pleased with our performance for the third quarter of 2022. We generated our largest quarterly revenue to date, significantly reduced our cash burn rate, and reduced our outstanding debt,” said Mark Strobeck, Ph.D., Rockwell Medical's President and CEO. “The decisions we have made, and continue to make, are consistent with our strategy going forward, which is focused on growing Rockwell’s revenue-generating businesses and achieving profitability in 2024 to put the Company in a stronger and more stable financial position. If successful, we expect that our cash balance will be sufficient to fund operations going forward, thereby reducing our reliance on raising money in the capital markets to fund our operations.”
