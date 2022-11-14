Equipment rental company United Rentals (NYSE:URI) has agreed to acquire assets of family-owned Ahern Rentals for ~$2B in cash.

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by URI board of directors, is expected to close prior to year-end 2022.

Founded in 1953, Ahern Rentals is the eighth largest equipment rental company in North America, with ~2,100 employees and 106 locations in 30 states serving approximately 44,000 customers in the construction and industrial sectors. For the trailing 12 months ended September 30, 2022, it generated $310M of adjusted EBITDA on $887M of total revenue.

Ahern Rentals’ customer service footprint of branches, fleet and experienced employees is complementary with United Rentals’ existing network. The combination will increase capacity for United Rentals in key geographies, with concentrations on both U.S. coasts and in the Gulf region.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to United Rentals’ (URI) adjusted EPS and free cash flow generation in its first year post-close. The firm expects to realize ~$60M of annual revenue synergies by year three, led by the cross-selling of its specialty rental offerings to an expanded customer base.

Additionally, the combination is expected to generate ~$40M of annualized cost synergies within the first 12 to 18 months of closing.