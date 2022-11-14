FREYR Battery GAAP EPS of -$0.80 misses by $0.46

Nov. 14, 2022 6:09 AM ETFREYR Battery (FREY), FREY.WSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • FREYR Battery press release (NYSE:FREY): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.80 misses by $0.46.
  • As of September 30, 2022, FREYR had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $418.6M.
  • "Drive strategic capital formation and meet the conditions precedent to close the Giga Arctic project financing in H1 2023.
  • Continue to broaden and augment FREYR’s value proposition with the intention to maximize sustainable long-term shareholder value and enhance the company’s competitive position. Key objectives in accordance with this strategy are to continue to forge new strategic and financial partnerships that advance the company’s industrialization plan and capital formation."

