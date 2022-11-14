Technip Energies to terminate registration and SEC reporting obligations
- Technip Energies (OTCPK:THNPY) (OTCPK:THNPF) plans to terminate the registration of its ordinary shares and reporting obligations under Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
- The company will file with the SEC a certification under Form 15F on Nov. 14, 2022. Upon such filing, its reporting obligations with the SEC will be suspended immediately.
- The termination of the vompany’s registration and reporting obligations is expected to become effective no later than 90 days after such filing if there are no objections from the SEC.
