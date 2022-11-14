Sigma Additive Solutions, Dyndrite partner to offer integrated Printrite3D solution
Nov. 14, 2022 6:25 AM ETSigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (SASI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) has announced an agreement to develop connected in-process data software using Dyndrite application development kit.
- Dyndrite provides GPU-accelerated computation engine used to create next-generation digital manufacturing hardware and software.
- Sigma’s integrated Printrite3D powered by Dyndrite is expected to be available in Spring 2023 for early users. By expanding development of Printrite3D's visualization and analysis on Dyndrite's Additive Developer Kit, users will have a single user experience for CAM, materials and process development, toolpath creation, and the resulting in-process quality data and analytics.
