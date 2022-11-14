Sigma Additive Solutions, Dyndrite partner to offer integrated Printrite3D solution

Nov. 14, 2022 6:25 AM ETSigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (SASI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) has announced an agreement to develop connected in-process data software using Dyndrite application development kit.
  • Dyndrite provides GPU-accelerated computation engine used to create next-generation digital manufacturing hardware and software.
  • Sigma’s integrated Printrite3D powered by Dyndrite is expected to be available in Spring 2023 for early users. By expanding development of Printrite3D's visualization and analysis on Dyndrite's Additive Developer Kit, users will have a single user experience for CAM, materials and process development, toolpath creation, and the resulting in-process quality data and analytics.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.