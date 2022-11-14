Daseke to repurchase founder's stock for $107.6M consideration
Nov. 14, 2022
- Transportation solutions specialist Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) has entered into an agreement with its founder Don Daseke and his affiliates to repurchase their total holdings (~17.93M shares) in the firm at $6/share for a total consideration of $107.6M.
- This represents a repurchase by the company of ~28.6% of its issued and outstanding common shares as of November 9, 2022. In exchange for the repurchased shares, Daseke (DSKE) will pay $40M with cash on hand and issue 67,597 shares of Series B Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock, which will have an aggregate initial liquidation preference of $67.6M and will be redeemable at any time at the company's option for the original liquidation preference plus accrued and unpaid dividends.
- The repurchase is expected to close later this week.
- Mr. Daseke will resign from the company's board of directors as part of the transaction. He and his affiliates have also agreed to a 5-year standstill, whereby they will be prevented from purchasing any of the company's stock.
