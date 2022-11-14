S&P, Nasdaq, Dow futures edge back after major surge

Stock index futures pointed to a lower open Monday with investors looking to major retail earnings this week.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.6%, S&P futures (SPX) -0.3% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.2% were lower.

Rates were higher following a bond market holiday to end last week. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was up 6 basis points to 3.89% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 6 basis points to 4.38%.

With little on the economic calendar, attention will be on the Fed speakers.

Overnight, Fed Governor Christopher Waller told a conference in Sydney that the market got ahead of itself after the cooler CPI last week. Not exactly an "irrational exuberance" moment, but enough to give traders pause.

"Federal Reserve Vice Chair Brainard (who is an economist) is scheduled to speak," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "It could be claimed that Brainard started the discussion of slowing the pace of tightening - focusing on the need for profit margins to be squeezed, and allowing the effects of past policy tightening to be assessed."

Among active stocks, Biogen (BIIB) is rallying after a setback in a rival Alzheimer's drug.