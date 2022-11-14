Stantec to renew normal course issuer bid
Nov. 14, 2022 6:57 AM ETStantec Inc. (STN), STN:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Stantec (NYSE:STN) has received TSX approval to renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 5,538,309 common shares.
- That represents ~5% of Stantec's (STN) 110,766,187 issued and outstanding common shares as of Nov. 2, 2022. The purchases may commence on Nov. 16, 2022 and will terminate no later than Nov. 15, 2023.
- Except for block purchases permitted under the rules and policies of the TSX, the number of shares to be purchased per day will not exceed 55,818 or ~25% of the average daily trading volume for the six full calendar months ending Oct. 31, 2022, which is 223,273 shares.
- The renewal follows on the conclusion of the firm's previous NCIB that expires Nov. 15, 2022. From Nov. 16, 2021 to Nov. 11, 2022, Stantec (STN) purchased 1,085,676 common shares at a weighted average price of $60.16/share.
