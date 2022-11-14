Tyson Foods Non-GAAP EPS of $1.63 misses by $0.09, revenue of $13.74B beats by $250M
Nov. 14, 2022 6:59 AM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tyson Foods press release (NYSE:TSN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.63 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $13.74B (+7.3% Y/Y) beats by $250M.
- For FY2023, the company expects sales to be $55B to $57B vs. consensus of $53.56B. Capital expenditures of approximately $2.5B. Tax rate to be around 23%.
- “Our productivity program, announced one year ago and designed to deliver more than $1 billion in recurring annual savings by the end of 2024, has accelerated ahead of schedule and is now expected to be achieved by the end of FY23. The focus of this plan includes operational and functional excellence, digital solutions, and automation and advanced technologies.”
