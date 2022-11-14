Tesla looks to help police with probe into fatal Model Y crash in China

Electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to assist with the police investigating in China over a fatal crash on November 5 involving one of its Model Y cars.

Local media reports indicate that two people died and three were injured when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The company said police are currently seeking a third party appraisal agency to identify the truth behind this accident, including checking conflicting reports on the nature of the accident.

The incident is worthy of attention because China is Tesla's (TSLA) second-largest market and the crash was a top trending topic on the Weibo social media platform. In the past, Tesla (TSLA) has faced social media backlash in China over safety allegations that has impacted its share price for a short spell.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) started off the week with a 1.88% swing lower in the premarket session on Monday.

Last week, Tesla was dropped from Wedbush's Best Ideas List.