Orion Energy Systems elects Michael Jenkins as CEO
Nov. 14, 2022 7:02 AM ETOrion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Michael Jenkins, EVP and COO of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX), has officially assumed CEO role after the retirement of Mike Altschaefl.
- Jenkins joined Orion (OESX) last year as part of a long-term strategic leadership and planning process and was selected to serve as CEO based on his significant leadership, operational, and sales and marketing skills and contributions.
- Altschaefl will continue to serve on Orion's (OESX) board of directors following his retirement through the company's 2023 annual meeting of shareholders and, thereafter, may provide consulting services to the company until Dec. 31, 2023.
