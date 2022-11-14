Philip Morris called a compelling stock by CFRA

CFRA called Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) attractive at its current trading level and still sees the stock as a compelling value/income opportunity for investors.

Analyst Garrett Nelson and team said that despite declining global cigarette consumption, the firm expects pricing gains and growth in emerging markets to support PM's revenue stream.

CFRA also pointed to sales growth of PM's IQOS heated tobacco product, which is seen leading to market share gains and helping to offset cigarette volume weakness. PM's strong cash flow generation is called supportive of the dividend payout.

Looking ahead, CFRA estimates PM's revenue will be flattish in 2022 before falling by 2% in 2023. The firm also forecasts adjusted EBIT margin contraction of 280 bps in 2022 from the 42.6% margin as higher costs and Russia/Ukraine impacts are partially offset by higher volumes. PM’s gross margins are noted to still be among the highest in the Consumer Staples sector.

CFRA has a Buy rating on Philip Morris International and price target of $125.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Philip Morris International (PM) is still at Hold due to a low mark for growth.