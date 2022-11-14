Akoustis Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.28 misses by $0.05, revenue of $5.57M beats by $0.01M

Nov. 14, 2022 7:06 AM ETAkoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Akoustis Technologies press release (NASDAQ:AKTS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.28 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $5.57M (+199.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.01M.
  • Ramp in XBAW Filter Revenue Expected to Continue in the Current Q2 FY23 with an Estimated Greater than 100% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase
  • Akoustis Now has Fifteen Customers in Production with Finished XBAW Filter Products
  • Customer Activity Remains Robust with Expanding Pipelines in 5G Mobile, Wi-Fi CPE, 5G Infrastructure, Automotive, Timing Control and Other Markets
  • Akoustis Is Ideally Positioned to Expand its Chip Manufacturing in Upstate New York, USA and Benefit from the Recently Passed CHIPS and Science Act of 2022

