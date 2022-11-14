Oatly GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.07, revenue of $183.03M misses by $28.07M
Nov. 14, 2022 7:06 AM ETOatly Group AB (OTLY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Oatly press release (NASDAQ:OTLY): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $183.03M (+7.0% Y/Y) misses by $28.07M.
- Regarding the Company’s outlook, Petersson stated, “For fiscal 2022, we are lowering our outlook primarily to reflect COVID-19 pressures negatively impacting sales in Asia, operational challenges in Americas which limits our ability to accelerate sales momentum, and continued foreign exchange headwinds. We believe these challenges are transitory and that we have significant opportunities for growth as these headwinds subside. In the meantime, we have taken actions to adjust our supply chain network strategy and simplify our organizational structure for a more balanced growth equation moving forward."
- Outlook: Revenue of $700M to $720M vs. consensus of $796.31M, account for $15M of the revision to the previously provided range; Capital expenditures between $220M and $240M; Run-rate production capacity to be approximately 900M liters of finished goods at the end of the year.
