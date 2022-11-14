Alvotech, Cipla's biosimilar to Humira gets approval in Australia
- The Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia granted marketing authorization to Cipla Australia for Alvotech's (NASDAQ:ALVO) AVT02, a high-concentration low-volume biosimilar to AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) blockbuster drug Humira (adalimumab).
- Alvotech on Monday said its biosimilar was approved for marketing as a 40 mg/0.4 mL and 80 mg/0.8 mL solution in a pre-filled syringe and 40 mg/0.4 mL solution in a pre-filled pen, designed with the ease of patients in mind.
- In Australia, the biosimilar will be marketed as Ciptunec and Ardalicip.
- Alvotech noted that this is the first approved biosimilar from an exclusive commercialization partnership between the company and Cipla, which also includes four other biosimilar candidates.
- "We are very pleased about the marketing authorization in Australia, following approval and successful launches of Alvotech’s high concentration biosimilar to Humira in multiple markets in Europe and Canada," said Alvotech CEO Mark Levick.
- Ciptunec/Ardalicip were approved to treat certain patients with rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, psoriasis hidradenitis suppurativa and uveitis.
