Infinity Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$0.12, revenue of $0.71M

Nov. 14, 2022 7:09 AM ETInfinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:INFI): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.12.
  • Revenue of $0.71M (+65.1% Y/Y).
  • At September 30, 2022, Infinity had total cash and cash equivalents of $47.2 million, compared to $80.7 million at December 31, 2021.
  • FY Outlook:
  • Net Loss: Infinity continues to expect net loss for 2022 to range from $40 million to $50 million.
  • Cash and Investments: Infinity continues to expect to end 2022 with a cash and cash equivalents balance ranging from $35 million to $45 million, which provides a cash runway into 2024. Infinity’s financial guidance does not include additional funding or business development activities even as we move toward a strategic partnership on eganelisib which is our goal to announce in the first quarter of 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.