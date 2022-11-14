Infinity Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$0.12, revenue of $0.71M
Nov. 14, 2022 7:09 AM ETInfinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:INFI): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.12.
- Revenue of $0.71M (+65.1% Y/Y).
- At September 30, 2022, Infinity had total cash and cash equivalents of $47.2 million, compared to $80.7 million at December 31, 2021.
- FY Outlook:
- Net Loss: Infinity continues to expect net loss for 2022 to range from $40 million to $50 million.
- Cash and Investments: Infinity continues to expect to end 2022 with a cash and cash equivalents balance ranging from $35 million to $45 million, which provides a cash runway into 2024. Infinity’s financial guidance does not include additional funding or business development activities even as we move toward a strategic partnership on eganelisib which is our goal to announce in the first quarter of 2023.
