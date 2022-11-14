Arbe Robotics reports mixed Q3 earnings; narrows FY22 guidance

Nov. 14, 2022 7:10 AM ETArbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE), ARBEWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Arbe Robotics press release (NASDAQ:ARBE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.11 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $1.26M (+100.0% Y/Y) misses by $1.26M.
  • Backlog as of September 30, 2022, was $0.3M.
  • Gross margin in Q3 2022 was 72.5%, compared to 30.3% in Q3 2021.
  • The company revises its expectation for 2022 revenue to be in the range of $4 million to $7 million, compared to a prior range of $7 million to $11 million vs. consensus of $9.34M. At this stage, our revenues are based mainly on samples sales that can shift between quarters. Adjusted EBITDA remains in the range of $34 million loss to $38 million loss.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.