Arbe Robotics reports mixed Q3 earnings; narrows FY22 guidance
Nov. 14, 2022 7:10 AM ETArbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE), ARBEWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Arbe Robotics press release (NASDAQ:ARBE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.11 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $1.26M (+100.0% Y/Y) misses by $1.26M.
- Backlog as of September 30, 2022, was $0.3M.
- Gross margin in Q3 2022 was 72.5%, compared to 30.3% in Q3 2021.
- The company revises its expectation for 2022 revenue to be in the range of $4 million to $7 million, compared to a prior range of $7 million to $11 million vs. consensus of $9.34M. At this stage, our revenues are based mainly on samples sales that can shift between quarters. Adjusted EBITDA remains in the range of $34 million loss to $38 million loss.
