Gamida Cell GAAP EPS of -$0.29 beats by $0.02
Nov. 14, 2022 7:11 AM ETGamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Gamida Cell press release (NASDAQ:GMDA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.29 beats by $0.02.
- Gamida Cell expects that its current total cash position, together with recent financing, will support the company’s ongoing operating activities into mid-2023, excluding the cost of commercializing omidubicel beyond the initial launch. This cash runaway guidance is based on the company’s current operational plans and excludes any additional funding and any business development activities that may be undertaken. Gamida Cell continues to assess all financing options that support its corporate strategy.
