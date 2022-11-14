Thousands of apps in App Store, Google Play Store use code from Russian company: report

Thousands of apps in Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store and Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Play Store are using code that was created by Pushwoosh, a company that has claimed it is based in the U.S., but actually is rooted in Russia, Reuters reported.

Some of the apps that have used code from Pushwoosh include those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Army, Unilever (UL), the National Rifle Association and Britain's Labour Party, among others.

The CDC removed the Pushwoosh code from its app after it was notified by the news agency and the U.S. Army did the same in March, with both removing the code due to security concerns, the news outlet added.

In total, nearly 8,000 apps in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store were found to contain Pushwoosh code, the news outlet added, citing data from Appfigures.

Reuters added that Pushwoosh has presented itself as being based in California, Maryland and Washington, D.C. at various times in different regulatory filings.

The news outlet added that it had not found any evidence Pushwoosh improperly used user data, but concerns over what the Russian government could do, given its past history of forcing local companies to hand over data, have raised concerns.

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.