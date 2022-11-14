Berkshire Grey GAAP EPS of -$0.11 beats by $0.03, revenue of $23.59M misses by $0.34M, updates FY revenue guidance

Nov. 14, 2022 7:18 AM ETBerkshire Grey, Inc. (BGRY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Berkshire Grey press release (NASDAQ:BGRY): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.11 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $23.59M (+25.5% Y/Y) misses by $0.34M.
  • Outlook for Full Year 2022:The Company now expects full-year 2022 revenue, excluding the impact of any provision for common stock warrants, in the range of $65-70 million from the prior view of $70M-80M for 2022 vs. consensus of $75.65M. Prior guidance did not include any estimates for provisions for common stock warrants. The updated estimate for 2022 revenue reflects slight delays expected at certain customer sites for the remainder of this year.
  • Shares +3.48% PM.

