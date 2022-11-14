Akerna GAAP EPS of -$0.59 beats by $0.61, revenue of $5.4M misses by $0.36M

Nov. 14, 2022
  • Akerna press release (NASDAQ:KERN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.59 beats by $0.61.
  • Revenue of $5.4M (+5.1% Y/Y) misses by $0.36M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $1.4M compared with a loss of $1.5M for the same quarter of 2021, and compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.1M in the second quarter of 2022.
  • CARR of $16.9 million, up 3% Y/Y.
  • Q3 software bookings of approximately $440K.
  • Transaction volume up 10% sequentially.
  • Average new business deal size decreased by 16% Y/Y.
  • Transaction dollar amount down 10% sequentially.

