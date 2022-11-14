Bitfarms GAAP EPS of -$0.40, revenue of $33.25M
- Bitfarms press release (NASDAQ:BITF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.40.
- Revenue of $33.25M (-25.7% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA* was $10 million, or 31% of revenue, compared to $19 million, or 45% of revenue, in Q2 2022.
- The Company mined 1,515 BTC at an average direct cost of production per BTC** of $9,400, compared to $9,900 in Q2 2022.
- Total cash costs of production per BTC were $14,300 in Q3 2022, down from $17,000 in Q2 2022.
- Quarter ended with 4.2 EH/s, Up 17% from June 30, 2022
- Shares -7% PM
