Else Nutrition Holdings reports Q3 results

Nov. 14, 2022 7:27 AM ETElse Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABYF), BABY:CABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Else Nutrition Holdings press release (OTCQX:BABYF): Q3 Revenue of C$2.2M (+83.3% Y/Y).
  • Cash balance as of September 31, 2022, was C$17.4M (including restricted cash and short-term bank deposit).
  • The company had no loans liability as of September 30, 2022.
  • CEO comment: "Our brick-and-mortar expansion is exceeding our expectations. We are currently listed in over 4,500 retail doors in the US and Canada, exceeding our stated goal of listing 4,000 doors by the end of 2022. Given the extraordinary enthusiasm from retailers for our products, we now expect to reach about 5,000 stores by the end of 2022. Importantly, we are now selling on some of the most well-known online platforms and distributors such as Walmart.com, Kroger.com, UNFI, and KeHE.”

