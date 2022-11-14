Bruker to acquire Neurescence

Nov. 14, 2022 7:27 AM ETBruker Corporation (BRKR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) has agreed to acquire 100% of the shares of Toronto, Canada-based biotechnology company, Neurescence.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Founded in 2015, Bruker (BRKR) is a provider of ultralight fiber-bundle Multiscopes for simultaneous multi-region, optical functional neuroimaging. Its flagship product Chromatone is said to move illumination and detection hardware off the animal head, enabling simultaneous imaging and stimulation of three sub-types of neurons in up to four regions.
  • Bruker NANO Group President Mark Munch said: "Along with our recent addition of Inscopix, this acquisition bolsters Bruker’s position as the leading provider of freely behaving animal imaging and photostimulation."

