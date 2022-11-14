Gilat Satellite reports Q3 earnings; narrows FY22 guidance range

Nov. 14, 2022 7:28 AM ETGilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Gilat Satellite press release (NASDAQ:GILT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06.
  • Revenue of $60.4M (+21.3% Y/Y) misses by $6.8M.
  • The Company adjusted and narrowed the range of its 2022 revenue guidance, with expectations of between $240 million and $245 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 13% vs. consensus of $254.12M.
  • The Company also increased and narrowed the GAAP operating income guidance range to between $8 million to $10 million representing significant year-over-year growth versus $2.2 million in 2021.
  • The Company increased and narrowed the adjusted EBITDA range to between $23 to $25 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 56%.

