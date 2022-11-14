Orbital Energy GAAP EPS of -$1.22, revenue of $99.82M
Nov. 14, 2022 7:29 AM ETOrbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (OIG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Orbital Energy press release (NASDAQ:OIG): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.22.
- Revenue of $99.82M (+222.8% Y/Y).
- OIG's Vice-Chairman and CEO, Jim O'Neil, commented, "I am disappointed in our quarterly results, primarily driven by losses in the renewables segment, specifically the underperformance of one of our utility scale solar projects currently under construction. Despite reporting significant year-over-year and sequential revenue growth, the third quarter results fell short of our prior expectations and led to a downward revision to our fiscal year 2022 guidance. We believe profitable growth in the electric power and telecommunications segments, coupled with the shift in our renewables strategy away from fixed price EPC projects, will result in more consistent performance in the future"
- The company lowered its full year 2022 consolidated revenue guidance to a range of $350 million to $375 million from its previous range of $405 million to $450 million and lowered its full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA to a range of $4 million to $6 million from its previous range of $38 million to $43 million. Challenges primarily in the Company's Renewable Segment led to a revision of its full year 2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDA range.
