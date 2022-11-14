Emergent gets research award from US DoD for chikungunya vaccine study

  • Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) said it received a research award from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP) to evaluate its single-dose chikungunya virus virus-like particle (CHIKV VLP) vaccine candidate.
  • Emergent said it will start the planning phase, the first of two phases, in collaboration with the Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences (AFRIMS) and academic partners, to enable a post-approval field efficacy study in areas with active chikungunya virus (CHIKV) transmission.
  • The total program budget is ~$10M for the planning and clinical study phases.
  • The post-approval, phase 3b trial will evaluate the vaccine's efficacy in preventing CHIKV disease and test the utility of a model-guided disease surveillance framework to optimize execution of a field efficacy trial using CHIKV as a model emerging pathogen, the company added.
  • Chikungunya virus is spread to people by infected mosquitoes.

