Euroseas Non-GAAP EPS of $2.90 misses by $0.56, revenue of $45.95M in-line

Nov. 14, 2022 7:33 AM ETEuroseas Ltd. (ESEA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Euroseas press release (NASDAQ:ESEA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.90 misses by $0.56.
  • Revenue of $45.95M (+99.4% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $26.2 million.
  • An average of 18.0 vessels were owned and operated during the third quarter of 2022 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $30,893 per day.
  • As of November 14, 2022 we had repurchased 138,936 of our common stock in the open market for a total of about $3.0 million, under our share repurchase plan of up to $20 million announced in May 2022.
  • Shares -0.19% PM.

