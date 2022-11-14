Euroseas Non-GAAP EPS of $2.90 misses by $0.56, revenue of $45.95M in-line
Nov. 14, 2022 7:33 AM ETEuroseas Ltd. (ESEA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Euroseas press release (NASDAQ:ESEA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.90 misses by $0.56.
- Revenue of $45.95M (+99.4% Y/Y) in-line.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $26.2 million.
- An average of 18.0 vessels were owned and operated during the third quarter of 2022 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $30,893 per day.
- As of November 14, 2022 we had repurchased 138,936 of our common stock in the open market for a total of about $3.0 million, under our share repurchase plan of up to $20 million announced in May 2022.
- Shares -0.19% PM.
Comments