Palatin Tech GAAP EPS of -$0.86 beats by $0.34, revenue of $0.87M beats by $0.08M

Nov. 14, 2022 7:34 AM ETPalatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Palatin Tech press release (NYSE:PTN): FQ1 GAAP EPS of -$0.86 beats by $0.34.
  • Revenue of $0.87M (+443.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.08M.
  Total prescriptions dispensed increased 17% over the prior quarter, increased 108% compared to the comparable quarter in 2021.
  • Total prescriptions dispensed increased 17% over the prior quarter, increased 108% compared to the comparable quarter in 2021.
  • Refill rates, commercial insurance reimbursement, and net revenue per prescription dispensed, increased over the prior quarter and comparable quarter in 2021.
  • As of September 30, 2022, Palatin's cash and cash equivalents were $21.2M with $2.0M of accounts receivable, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $29.9M with $1.8M of accounts receivable as of June 30, 2022.
  • Palatin currently expects an operating cash runway through calendar year 2023.

