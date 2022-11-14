Palatin Tech GAAP EPS of -$0.86 beats by $0.34, revenue of $0.87M beats by $0.08M
Nov. 14, 2022 7:34 AM ETPalatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Palatin Tech press release (NYSE:PTN): FQ1 GAAP EPS of -$0.86 beats by $0.34.
- Revenue of $0.87M (+443.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.08M.
- The company had $21.2M in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022, compared to $29.9M as of June 30, 2022.
- Total prescriptions dispensed increased 17% over the prior quarter, increased 108% compared to the comparable quarter in 2021.
- Refill rates, commercial insurance reimbursement, and net revenue per prescription dispensed, increased over the prior quarter and comparable quarter in 2021.
- As of September 30, 2022, Palatin's cash and cash equivalents were $21.2M with $2.0M of accounts receivable, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $29.9M with $1.8M of accounts receivable as of June 30, 2022.
- Palatin currently expects an operating cash runway through calendar year 2023.
