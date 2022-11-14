PDS Biotechnology GAAP EPS of -$0.26 beats by $0.02

Nov. 14, 2022 7:36 AM ETPDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • PDS Biotechnology press release (NASDAQ:PDSB): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.26 beats by $0.02.
  • Matthew Hill, Chief Financial Officer of PDS Biotech, stated, “We are excited about the progress we have made in our development programs, and we have strengthened the balance sheet to support our ongoing efforts. This August, we increased our cash position by entering into a loan agreement with Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, where we received an initial tranche of $25 million in term loans. This financing provides PDS Biotech with the financial resources and runway needed to prepare for a registrational trial for our lead candidate, PDS0101, and to advance our preclinical pipeline.”

