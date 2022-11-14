Monday.com jumps 13% on Q3 beat, strong guidance

Nov. 14, 2022 7:46 AM ETmonday.com Ltd. (MNDY)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Cloud computing data storage software infrastructure. Mixed media

Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

  • Monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares jumped nearly 13% in premarket trading on Monday as the Israeli-based cloud software provider reported third-quarter results that topped expectations and issued a fourth-quarter outlook that surpassed expectations.
  • For the period ending September 30, monday.com said it earned an adjusted 5 cents per share on $136.9M, up 64.9% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting a loss of 54 cents per share on $130.45M.
  • Looking ahead to the fourth-quarter, monday.com (MNDY) said it expects revenue to be between $140M and $142M, compared to expectations of $138.65M. It expects a non-GAAP operating loss of $22M to $20M, and a negative operating margin of 15% to 14%.
  • For the full-year, it expects sales to be between $509M and $511M, well above estimates of $501.19M. The company also said it expects foreign exchange to negatively impact revenue by 300 basis points for the full year.
  • It also expects an adjusted operating loss of $83M to $81M for the full year.
  • In late September, Credit Suisse called monday.com (MNDY) a "pacesetter" for its low-code and no-code software.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.