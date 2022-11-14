Monday.com jumps 13% on Q3 beat, strong guidance
Nov. 14, 2022 7:46 AM ETmonday.com Ltd. (MNDY)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares jumped nearly 13% in premarket trading on Monday as the Israeli-based cloud software provider reported third-quarter results that topped expectations and issued a fourth-quarter outlook that surpassed expectations.
- For the period ending September 30, monday.com said it earned an adjusted 5 cents per share on $136.9M, up 64.9% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting a loss of 54 cents per share on $130.45M.
- Looking ahead to the fourth-quarter, monday.com (MNDY) said it expects revenue to be between $140M and $142M, compared to expectations of $138.65M. It expects a non-GAAP operating loss of $22M to $20M, and a negative operating margin of 15% to 14%.
- For the full-year, it expects sales to be between $509M and $511M, well above estimates of $501.19M. The company also said it expects foreign exchange to negatively impact revenue by 300 basis points for the full year.
- It also expects an adjusted operating loss of $83M to $81M for the full year.
- In late September, Credit Suisse called monday.com (MNDY) a "pacesetter" for its low-code and no-code software.
