Sweetgreen to open its first order-ahead pickup window in Illinois

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) announced the opening of its first advanced order vehicle pickup window will be in Schaumburg, Illinois on November 15.

The sweetlane initiative is being started to provide Sweetgreen (SG) visitors in vehicles an easy way to pick up online orders through a drive-up window.

The restaurant operator said the grand opening of "sweetlane" serves as the latest iteration of the company’s evolving restaurant experience, testing new formats to meet customers where they are.

"Innovation is in the sweetgreen DNA, and meeting customers where they are is the key to our brand mission; connecting people to real food," noted CEO Jonathan Neman about the rollout.

Also on the innovation front, Sweetgreen (SG) opened its first digital-only pickup kitchen last month in the Mount Vernon area of Washington, D.C. Sweetgreen (SG) thinks future pickup kitchens have the potential to unlock additional markets with smaller square footage needs, lower build-out cost and improved return on invested capital.

Read more about Sweetgreen's strategies in the recent earnings call transcript.