Auxly Cannabis GAAP EPS of -C$0.07, revenue of C$19.83M
Nov. 14, 2022 7:46 AM ETAuxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CBWTF), XLY:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Auxly Cannabis press release (OTCQX:CBWTF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -C$0.07.
- Revenue of C$19.83M (-19.0% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA during the three months ended September 30, 2022 was negative C$5.8M, an improvement over the same period of 2021.
- "Our high-level objectives for 2022 are: Improve revenue and Gross Profit Margin to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA.
- Our key priority in 2022 is to achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability by continuing to grow top line revenue while enhancing Gross Profit Margins through leveraging the increasing flower output from our Auxly Leamington facility, focused and differentiated brand and product offerings, increased depth and breadth of distribution, and cost optimization through investments in automation to increase production capabilities and efficiency and continuous improvement initiatives."
