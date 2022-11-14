Chemomab Therapeutics names Matthew Frankel as CMO

Nov. 14, 2022 7:54 AM ETChemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) announced Monday the appointment of Matthew Frankel, MD, MBA as its new chief medical officer and vice president of drug development.
  • Frankel most recently served as VP, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, Specialty Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim. Earlier, he has served at Novartis in the role of VP & Head, Immunology and Dermatology Medical Unit.
  • "We believe Dr. Frankel's wealth of experience across all aspects of clinical development and medical affairs, along with his outstanding performance in helping to bring biologic and small molecule drugs to market for both rare and chronic diseases, will be invaluable as we advance the CM-101 clinical program," said CEO Dale Pfost.

