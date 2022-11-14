Protalix stock rises on on FDA refiling for Fabry disease drug PRX–102

Nov. 14, 2022 7:57 AM ETProtalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases said they refiled an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of PRX–102 (pegunigalsidase alfa) to treat adult patients with Fabry disease.
  • The Biologics License Application (BLA), includes data from several studies, including phase 3 trials called BALANCE, BRIDGE and BRIGHT.
  • In April, the companies reported data from the BALANCE study, which showed that PRX–102 was as good as Sanofi 's Fabrazyme in treating Fabry disease Fabry disease — a rare inherited disorder of glycosphingolipid (fat) metabolism. caused by the absent or deficiency of the lysosomal enzyme, α-galactosidase A (α-Gal A). The disease can affect many body parts, including kidneys and heart.
  • PRX–102 is currently under review in the EU.
  • PLX +6.67% to $1.12 $1.1 premarket

