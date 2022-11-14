Air Canada launches offer to purchase $300M of convertible notes
Nov. 14, 2022 8:00 AM ETAir Canada (ACDVF), AC:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) has launched a cash tender offer to purchase for cancellation up to US$300M of its outstanding 4.000% Convertible Senior Notes due July 1, 2025.
- The notes will be purchased at $1,220 in cash per $1,000 principal amount of notes, plus a cash payment in respect of all accrued and unpaid interest on such notes up to, but excluding, the date on which such notes are taken up by Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) pursuant to the offer.
- The offer will expire at 11:59 pm (Montreal time) on Dec. 19, 2022, unless extended, varied or withdrawn by the company.
- Any purchases of notes pursuant to the offer will be funded from available cash on hand.
- As of Nov. 11, 2022, there was $540.2M principal amount of notes issued and outstanding.
Comments