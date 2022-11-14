Air Canada launches offer to purchase $300M of convertible notes

Nov. 14, 2022 8:00 AM ETAir Canada (ACDVF), AC:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) has launched a cash tender offer to purchase for cancellation up to US$300M of its outstanding 4.000% Convertible Senior Notes due July 1, 2025.
  • The notes will be purchased at $1,220 in cash per $1,000 principal amount of notes, plus a cash payment in respect of all accrued and unpaid interest on such notes up to, but excluding, the date on which such notes are taken up by Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) pursuant to the offer.
  • The offer will expire at 11:59 pm (Montreal time) on Dec. 19, 2022, unless extended, varied or withdrawn by the company.
  • Any purchases of notes pursuant to the offer will be funded from available cash on hand.
  • As of Nov. 11, 2022, there was $540.2M principal amount of notes issued and outstanding.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.