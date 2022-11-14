Cargojet (OTCPK:CGJTF) announced the renewal of agreements with United Parcel Service’s (UPS) Canadian operations on Monday.

The two companies’ existing agreement was originally due to expire in July 2025. The new terms extend the cooperation through the end of 2030.

"Cargojet is extremely pleased to have successfully renewed the domestic Air Cargo Services Agreement with UPS Canada. Cargojet has been the exclusive provider of time-sensitive domestic overnight air cargo services to UPS Canada since 2003,” Cargojet CEO Ajay Virmani said. “We will continue to provide the most cost-effective, best on-time performance as well as a scalable solution to UPS.”

