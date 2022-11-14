Virgin Galactic could face amended shareholder lawsuit

A court in Virginia is giving a group of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) shareholders until November 28 to file an amended class action suit against the company.

The suit was originally filed in May of 2021 on behalf of a putative class of investors who purchased the space tourism company’s common stock between July 10, 2019 and October 14, 2021.

The plaintiffs allege current and former Virgin Galactic (SPCE) officers and directors made misleading statements about the company's commercial space flight program, including the safety of its ships and success of the commercial flight program. Sir Richard Branson is among those named in the suit. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) has stated the allegations are without merit.

Shares of SPCE fell 0.91% in premarket trading to $5.45 vs. the 52-week trading range of $4.11 to $19.51.

Dig through the recent Virgin Galactic earnings call transcript.