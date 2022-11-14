Appili Therapeutics ATI-1701 biodefense vaccine secures ~$14M of funding

Nov. 14, 2022 8:14 AM ETAppili Therapeutics Inc. (APLIF), APLI:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Appili Therapeutics (OTCQX:APLIF) has announced that the U.S. Department of Defense will provide at least $14M in funding over two years to fund the development of ATI-1701.
  • ATI-1701 is a potential first-in-class vaccine candidate for the prevention of infection with aerosolized Francisella tularensis, a top-priority biothreat.
  • This revised funding represents a 40% increase over the originally anticipated DTRA funding for this program, as announced in February 2022.
  • “We are excited to announce the funding from DTRA in partnership with USAFA for Appili’s ATI-1701 as it will help in addressing an urgent risk to public health." said Dr. Don Cilla, Pharm.D., M.B.A., Appili’s President and CEO.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.