Appili Therapeutics ATI-1701 biodefense vaccine secures ~$14M of funding
Nov. 14, 2022 8:14 AM ETAppili Therapeutics Inc. (APLIF), APLI:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Appili Therapeutics (OTCQX:APLIF) has announced that the U.S. Department of Defense will provide at least $14M in funding over two years to fund the development of ATI-1701.
- ATI-1701 is a potential first-in-class vaccine candidate for the prevention of infection with aerosolized Francisella tularensis, a top-priority biothreat.
- This revised funding represents a 40% increase over the originally anticipated DTRA funding for this program, as announced in February 2022.
- “We are excited to announce the funding from DTRA in partnership with USAFA for Appili’s ATI-1701 as it will help in addressing an urgent risk to public health." said Dr. Don Cilla, Pharm.D., M.B.A., Appili’s President and CEO.
