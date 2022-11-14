Visa ends global card agreements with insolvent crypto exchange FTX - report
Nov. 14, 2022 8:15 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Payments titan Visa (NYSE:V) is putting an end to its global card agreements with beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange FTX, according to a recent report by Reuters, citing a company spokesperson.
- In early October, Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX formed an alliance with Visa (V) to offer crypto-linked debit cards across 40 countries. Roughly a month later, though, FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the face of its multibillion-dollar shortfall and its inability to meet a colossal amount of customer withdrawals.
- "We have terminated our global agreements with FTX and their U.S. debit card program is being wound down by their issuer," the Visa spokesperson told Reuters.
- Visa (V) stock inched down 0.4% in premarket trading.
- Visa did not immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's request for comment.
- The payments processor has increasingly embraced the emerging cryptoverse, having recently praised non-fungible tokens for their ability to strengthen the speed of commerce.
