Visa ends global card agreements with insolvent crypto exchange FTX - report

Nov. 14, 2022 8:15 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor14 Comments

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Payments titan Visa (NYSE:V) is putting an end to its global card agreements with beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange FTX, according to a recent report by Reuters, citing a company spokesperson.
  • In early October, Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX formed an alliance with Visa (V) to offer crypto-linked debit cards across 40 countries. Roughly a month later, though, FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the face of its multibillion-dollar shortfall and its inability to meet a colossal amount of customer withdrawals.
  • "We have terminated our global agreements with FTX and their U.S. debit card program is being wound down by their issuer," the Visa spokesperson told Reuters.
  • Visa (V) stock inched down 0.4% in premarket trading.
  • Visa did not immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's request for comment.
  • The payments processor has increasingly embraced the emerging cryptoverse, having recently praised non-fungible tokens for their ability to strengthen the speed of commerce.

