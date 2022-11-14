Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Indonesian national oil company Pertamina have signed a $2.5B agreement to advance plans for a carbon capture and storage project in the country with the potential to store as much as 3B metric tons of CO2.

The Heads of Agreement, which was signed at the G20 Summit in Indonesia, builds on the joint study and memorandum of understanding that was signed a year ago at COP26 to assess CCS technologies, low-carbon hydrogen and geologic data.

"By providing a large-scale storage solution for hard-to-decarbonize sectors, our companies will support Indonesia's growing economy through low-carbon investments," according to Dan Ammann, president of Exxon's (XOM) low carbon solutions business.

Separately, Exxon (XOM) said the first shipment of liquefied natural gas produced from the Coral gas field off the coast of Mozambique has departed from the $8B Coral South floating liquefied natural gas facility.

Coral South FLNG is expected to produce 450B cm of natural gas from the Coral reservoir and liquefy 3.4M metric tons/year of that gas for transport.

Coral South is operated by Eni (NYSE:E); BP (BP) will purchase 100% of LNG production from Coral South FLNG under a long-term contract.

Sanctions on Russian crude oil are poised to take effect on December 5, and Exxon Mobil (XOM) stands to benefit, as the company will "have the ability to continue to increase production and generate record profits at Russia's expense," Bohdan Kucheriavyi writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.