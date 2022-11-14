Alight announces 20M secondary stock offering, expands partner network
Nov. 14, 2022 8:17 AM ET Alight, Inc. (ALIT) By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Alight (NYSE:ALIT) on Monday has started off the secondary stock offering of up to 20M shares.
- It includes the sales by certain funds affiliated with Blackstone, Jasmine Ventures, New Mountain Capital, Platinum Falcon and Bilcar.
- Underwriters have been granted an overallotment option to purchase up to 3M additional shares.
- In a separate press release, Alight has announced the addition of Hinge Health and Quit Genius to its partner network.
- The company said "this new partnership bring musculoskeletal care and tobacco cessation solutions to the Alight Worklife platform, expanding the breadth and depth of personalized content, solutions and delivery capabilities available to employees through the platform."
- ALIT shares are down 5% in pre-market on Monday.
