Operational Outlook: Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce 110 to 150 thousand tonnes of copper and 165 to 185 thousand ounces of gold in concentrates in 2022 from processing ore from the open pit, underground and stockpiles. Gold production guidance has been revised upward from a previous forecast range of 150 to 170 thousand ounces. The higher gold guidance reflects more reliable grade performance from mining of Phase 5 during Q3’22 with related higher recoveries. This builds on the higher gold production from completion of Phase 4B in H1’22.

Total operating cash costs8 for 2022 are now expected to be in the range of $855 million to $910 million compared to previous guidance of $850 million to $925 million, which is largely due to deferral of non-critical activities to contain inflationary pressures for key inputs, including fuel and ammonium nitrate.