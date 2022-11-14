5 stocks to watch on Monday: Hasbro, AMD and more

On Monday major averages appear that they will open the session to the downside after they posted a positive previous trading week. While the investment community awaits some key earnings reports from some retail giants this week, here are some stocks that investors can keep an eye on during Monday’s trading activity.

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. ( NASDAQ: HAS 6% in early market trading on Monday after the stock received a major downgrade from Bank of America. BofA downgraded HAS to an Underperform rating from a prior rating of a Buy and appointed a price objective of $42. The financial institution downgraded HAS after conducting a deep dive into the Magic: The Gathering business.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ: AMD 3.5% as Baird upgraded the semiconductor organization after channel checks showed "strong reception" for its recently announced Genoa server offering.

Monday.com ( NASDAQ: MNDY 18.7% after the cloud software provider reported third-quarter results that surpassed the market consensus and announced a fourth-quarter outlook that outdid expectations. The company delivered Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05, which beat by $0.59. Moreover, MNDY posted revenue of $136.9M (+64.9% Y/Y), which topped estimates by $6.45M.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ: OTLY 10.1% after it posted a weak sales forecast. Additionally, the company reported a wider than expected loss for the third quarter with a modest 7% jump in revenue from the prior year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) jumped 7.6% in early market trading action as the stock stated that they refiled an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requesting approval of PRX–102 (pegunigalsidase alfa) to treat adult patients with Fabry disease.

In broader market news, stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Monday with investors looking to major retail earnings this week.