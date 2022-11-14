Hasbro, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Prothena Corporation among premarket losers' pack
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) -83% after reporting topline results from the STS101 SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trial.
- MorphoSys (MOR) -30% as Licensing Partner Roche faces another setback in Alzheimer's as gantenerumab fails phase 3 trials.
- Tremor International (TRMR) -27% on Q3 earnings release.
- SELLAS Life Sciences (SLS) -14% on Q3 earnings release.
- Versus Systems (VS) -13%.
- Oatly (OTLY) -12% on Q3 earnings release.
- Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) -11% on Q3 earnings release.
- Snail (SNAL) -11%.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) -9% on Q3 earnings release.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) -8% on Q3 earnings release.
- Prothena Corporation (PRTA) -7%.
- Hasbro (HAS) -6% after double downgrade from BofA to bearish rating.
- HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) -5% on Q3 earnings release.
