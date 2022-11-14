Pacira BioSciences reports sales of $54.9M for October
Nov. 14, 2022 8:33 AM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) has reported prelim net product sales of $54.9M for October 2022.
- EXPAREL net product sales were $45M, compared with $42.5M for October 2021, with average daily sales up 106% Y/Y.
- ZILRETTA net product sales were $8.6M, while iovera net product sales were $1.3M vs. $1.2M last year.
- The company is not providing 2022 revenue or gross margin guidance at this time given the continued uncertainty around labor shortages, COVID-19, and the pace of recovery for the elective surgery market.
- Take a look at PCRX's recent quarterly performance
Comments