Nov. 14, 2022
  • Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) has reported prelim net product sales of $54.9M for October 2022.
  • EXPAREL net product sales were $45M, compared with $42.5M for October 2021, with average daily sales up 106% Y/Y.
  • ZILRETTA net product sales were $8.6M, while iovera net product sales were $1.3M vs. $1.2M last year.
  • The company is not providing 2022 revenue or gross margin guidance at this time given the continued uncertainty around labor shortages, COVID-19, and the pace of recovery for the elective surgery market.
